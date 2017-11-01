



Former Deputy National Chairman of the PDP Olabode George has called on ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar to return to the party ahead of the 2019 elections. Atiku had on Friday resigned from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and has yet to officially join any other party.







The former vice president left the PDP for the then newly formed APC in 2013. George, who is a chieftain and national chairmanship aspirant of the PDP, said on Sunday that the Turaki Adamawa is a foundation member of the PDP and thus is always welcomed.





"The former vice president is a landlord in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as he was among the G-34 that established it,” he said.

"In the All Progressives Congress (APC) party, Atiku is just a tenant that can be kicked out any time the landlord wants. "But in the PDP, nobody can kick Atiku out because he has laboured for the establishment of the party.”