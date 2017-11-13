Late Ojukwu, Bianca, And Ojukwu Jr

Emeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Jnr, the first son of the late Biafran warlord Dim Emeka Odumegwu Ojukwu is speaking up against Bianca, wife of his late dad who was with him in his dying days.









In a new interview, Emeka said, ' Bianca has been saying and I do not want to associate myself with her. This is a woman who wants to create an impression that she loved Ezeigbo, but while Ezeigbo was sick, she chose not to take care of him and rather pleased herself.









Excerpts from the interview below...





What do you mean that she chose not to take care of Ezeigbo?







She had made many disparaging remarks about the former governor, Obi, in an attempt to curry favour with Obiano, forgetting that when Ezeigbo was gravely ill, Obi, with the help of his friends, was able to get a private jet and took my father to England, so that he could get the medical attention he received.











She forgets also that it was Obi and other well-meaning folks who were instrumental in persuading the then President Goodluck Jonathan to accord my father what was, in essence, a state funeral.











I remain grateful for what he did for Ezeigbo and for the family. Keep in mind that regardless of whatever support my father may have given to him, it was not mandatory that he extend himself in that manner. After all, his name is Obi and not Ojukwu.











When Ezeigbo had a stroke, he was being treated at home. He was neither given a CAT scan, MRI nor subjected to any of the standard procedures applicable to a stroke victim. She insisted on having him treated in his bedroom by her doctor, against the wishes of the family, for two weeks!











At some point, family members were stopped at the gate from inquiring about Ezeigbo’s condition. On several occasions, I had to force myself in to see him. So all this grandstanding that Bianca is putting up is just to create a false impression about her relationship with my father and unsuspecting members of the public are buying into it.











But we understand that Bianca was with your father when he was flown to England and made efforts at taking him from Wellington Clinic to another hospital known as Lynden Hill Therapeutic Centre?













All the evidences are available and well documented. First of all, the air ambulance provided only had room for one family member and it was decided that she should go with him in the ambulance. You are right. Certain changes were made in terms of treatment centres. Lynden Hill Clinic was the third place he was moved to.











We were dismayed by the decision, because you have to understand that throughout his treatment, he required 24-hour nursing care, and that particular centre was illequipped to handle a patient in his condition, even with 24 -hour nursing. That was why he was transferred, yet again, to the Royal Berkshire when his health, predictably, deteriorated.













Several members of my father’s immediate and extended family, including myself, made a concerted effort to have him moved to a neurological rehabilitation centre, where he would receive the sort of treatment he needed. But again, Bianca blocked our efforts, and on the 25th of November 2011, a date I will never forget, without reference to the family, she had him discharged from the Royal Berkshire and transferred to yet another ill-equipped nursing home, this time in London, where he died a few hours later.











