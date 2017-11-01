The new acclaimed leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Ezenachukwu Okwudili, on Tuesday disclosed the whereabouts of Nnamdi Kanu. Okwudili claimed that the fugitive ex-leader of the pro-Biafra group fled to London using his British passport.





In a broadcast on Radio Biafra, Okwudili said, “Those who benefited from inciting young Igbo youth to violence and death, the time of reckoning has come.” “We are putting an end to blood-shed while continuing with our struggle. Kanu has fled to London using his British passport and he is hiding after our successful takeover of the Radio and IPOB Leadership.”





The radio broadcast also accused Law Mefor, the brother of Uche Mefor, Kanu’s former deputy, of collecting money from Igbo traders and businessmen as under the pretence of being IPOB’s treasurer and converting same into his personal use.





He said, “Those who live by the sword know the final judgment, therefore people like Uche Mefor and his brother Mr Law Mefor along with Emma Powerful, should know that like the Robert Mugabe era, the Nnamdi Kanu era has come to an end.







