



Report has it that, StarBoy label boss, Wizkid, will feature on Beyonce's forthcoming EP. This information was leaked in an unconfirmed viral tracklist of the songstresses next EP.

It was learnt that both camps tried to keep this out of the public glare but the unnamed EP eventually leaked on Twitter.

The Nigerian superstar and Queen Bey will be working on a track titled “Yonce Riddim”.

It was also gathered that the songstress will be featuring A-list recording artists such as Nicki Minaj, Rihanna and Jay-Z on this EP.