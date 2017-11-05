



A Cameroonian man simply identified as Dangelo, believed to be the founder of Miss Cameroon Switzerland, has been arrested over alleged murder of his three children.









According to reports. "A Swiss Cameroonian national left his wife in Switzerland. He traveled to Cameroon with his 3 children, the eldest 12 years. He strangled and stabbed them to death at his home in Kondengui District and went and took refuge at Swiss embassy in Yaounde, but has been handed to La Réplique du Cameroun authorities!









Yannick Arnauld Engolo founder of Miscas and Priceless Corporation was said to have also invited Nigerian singer Chidimma to one of his events as can be seen in a recent Facebook post.





