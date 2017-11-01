Nigeria music sensation Bankole Wellington fondly called Banky W, is to have his traditional wedding to his actress bride-to be, Adesua Etomi next Sunday in Lagos.
He just had a successful skin cancer surgery
The event, we gathered, is strictly by invitation, as guests will be given access cards for entrance into the private event.
Banky W and the gorgeous Nollywood actress had their marriage introduction in Lagos last May.
