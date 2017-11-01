Select Menu

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Sunday, November 12, 2017 / comment : 0

Nigeria music sensation Bankole Wellington fondly called Banky W, is to have his traditional wedding to his actress bride-to be, Adesua Etomi next Sunday in Lagos.

He just had a successful skin cancer surgery

The event, we gathered, is strictly by invitation, as guests will be given access cards for entrance into the private event.

Banky W and the gorgeous Nollywood actress had their marriage introduction in Lagos last May.

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News.
