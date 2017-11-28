Select Menu

Slider

Politics

Society

Crime

News Headlines

Entertainment

» » Newly Married Banky W Mistakenly Shares Wife, Etomi Adesua Nude Picture (Photo)
«
Next
This is the most recent post.
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Tuesday, November 28, 2017 / comment : 0


Nigerian R&B singer, Banky W on Tuesday mistakenly shared a video showing his wife, Adesua Etomi’s, naked profile online.

The singer and the actress had their traditional marriage in Lagos two weeks ago before a white wedding in Cape Town, South Africa.

The singer who could not contain his excitement following the after party experience of his wedding ceremony, went on Snapchat to share his honeymoon experience with his legion of fans.

This went a bit south when the video caught the silhouette of a seemingly naked Adesua.

Tagged with:

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
This is the most recent post.
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2017, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú