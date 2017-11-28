



Nigerian R&B singer, Banky W on Tuesday mistakenly shared a video showing his wife, Adesua Etomi’s, naked profile online.





The singer and the actress had their traditional marriage in Lagos two weeks ago before a white wedding in Cape Town, South Africa.





The singer who could not contain his excitement following the after party experience of his wedding ceremony, went on Snapchat to share his honeymoon experience with his legion of fans.





This went a bit south when the video caught the silhouette of a seemingly naked Adesua.