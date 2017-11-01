Select Menu

Slider

Politics

Society

Crime

News Headlines

Entertainment

» » » Stars Attend Banky W, Adesuwa Etomi Wedding (Photos)
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Monday, November 20, 2017 / comment : 0

It was a star - studded lineup on Sunday as Nigerian singers /songwriter, Bankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W, and actress Adesua Etomi tied the knot.
The much- anticipated traditional ceremony took place in Lagos. Some of the celebrities at the event include Bovi, Basket Mouth, Kemi Adetiba , Tunde Demuren, Chigul, Lynxx, Juliet Ibrahim, M.I Abaga, Dotun Kayode, Tolu Toolz Oniru, Linda Ejiofor, Sola Sobowale.
The wedding comes a few days after Banky W successfully had a third skin cancer control surgery.
Banky W proposed to Adesuwa in February and barely five days after the engagement, the couple held their introduction in May.
See photos from the wedding below;

Tagged with:

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2017, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú