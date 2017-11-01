It was a star - studded lineup on Sunday as Nigerian singers /songwriter, Bankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W, and actress Adesua Etomi tied the knot.

The much- anticipated traditional ceremony took place in Lagos. Some of the celebrities at the event include Bovi, Basket Mouth, Kemi Adetiba , Tunde Demuren, Chigul, Lynxx, Juliet Ibrahim, M.I Abaga, Dotun Kayode, Tolu Toolz Oniru, Linda Ejiofor, Sola Sobowale.

The wedding comes a few days after Banky W successfully had a third skin cancer control surgery.

Banky W proposed to Adesuwa in February and barely five days after the engagement, the couple held their introduction in May.

See photos from the wedding below;