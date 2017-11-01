



The Presidency has said the exit of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar from the All Progressives Congress (APC) would not affect President Muhammadu Buhari’s chances in the 2019 presidential election.





The Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, said this in an interview with reporters on Friday.





He said the Presidency was not entertaining any fear over the development. "There is no fear about Atiku’s exit. Be assured that Atiku’s exit is not going to affect us,” Ojudu said.





Atiku Abubakar announced his resignation from the APC in a statement on Friday. Also, the APC said the former vice president is yet to formally inform the party of his decision to leave.