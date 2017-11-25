



Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-rufai has said, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, even if given the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party, is not a threat to President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 presidential election.



El-rufai said this in an interview with State House reporters on Friday after joining Buhari in observing juma’at at the Presidential Villa mosque. The governor was reacting to the exit of the former vice president from the All Progressives Congress.



He said the APC knew that Atiku would quit the APC in December, stressing that it was better he left earlier than planned. El-rufai expressed confidence that no APC governor, not even Jibrilla Bindo of Atiku’s home state of Adamawa State, would join the former vice president.



He said Atiku was known as a serial defector and presidential aspirant. El-rufai said he had in 2014 told Atiku in Dubai that no northern politician in the entire north was as popular as Buhari.