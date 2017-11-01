



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the resignation of former vice president Atiku Abubakar from the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) shows that he has seen the truth and it has set him free.





Reacting to the move at a press conference in Abuja on Friday, the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Dayo Adeyeye, said Atiku has seen that APC is nothing but a deception. He said, Atiku is welcome to the PDP without any preconditions if he chooses to come back to the party he had helped to found.







According to him, the former vice president will be free to contest for the presidential ticket of the party in accordance with the laid down procedures of the party’s constitution. The party spokesman also appealed to other former PDP members who joined the APC to reconsider their position and return to the PDP.







He said:“The former Vice President, Atiku, who was one of the founding fathers, contested and won elections as governor of Adamawa State on the platform of the PDP. "But before he was sworn in, he was nominated by Olusegun Obasanjo as his running mate and they were sworn in as President and Vice President. Again, they both ran in 2003. So, he is a true PDP man to the core.







"However and unfortunately in 2013, they were deceived into believing that there was a platform that would correct all the ills in the PDP and that it could create an Eldorado in Nigeria. "I believe that Atiku has seen the truth and the truth has now set him free and we thank God for that.