



Nigeria ’s main opposition party, the PDP, is confident the ruling APC is on the verge of collapsing following the resignation of former vice-president Atiku Abubakar from its fold.

Atiku parted ways with President Muhammadu Buhari’s APC on Friday, claiming the party had derailed from its objectives.



And the spokesperson of the PDP in Rivers state, Samuel Nwanosike, on Sunday mocked the APC, saying Atiku’s resignation was a clear indication that the ruling party was a “dead.”

"To PDP, the decision of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is a welcome development. In fact, it is the beginning of the end of the All Progressives Congress in the country.



His decision has shown clearly that leaders in the APC have seen that their political party has failed Nigerians. You can see the reasons he gave for leaving the party,” he said.





"It has shown clearly that APC, as a political party, does not have the capacity to manage the economy of the country. And the party is leading Nigerians into doom. The former vice president believes that, as pragmatic democrat, he cannot stay and watch somebody truncate the hard-earned democracy.



"They made lots of promises during the campaign and today, they cannot fulfill those promises or even work hard to achieve most of those promises. Virtually all the promises they made including restructuring of the economy, have not been achieved.





"They are making excuses, playing blame games from one position to the other. Worst of it all is that, we are not even seeing who is in charge of the government. The DSS and EFCC are drawing guns against each other. A situation where people are sacking and employing Maina shows, shows that President Buhari is not in charge of the government.”