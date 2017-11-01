



The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bolaji Abdullahi, has said former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is yet to formally inform the party of his decision to leave.





Bolaji told newsmen at the party national secretariat in Abuja that the party has not received any official notification from the former vice president.





He said in the coming days, the party will watch and see the number of people that will follow Atiku before it will know whether to worry or not, adding that a strong political party is not built in just one day.







He said;“Politics is about interest, we have not seen any formal notification to that effect but based on what we have seen in the social media we can say all together is surprising but for us, politics is all about interest.







"So, if the former Vice President feels that his interest is better served elsewhere, we can always wish him good luck. For us, the task of building a political party is not a day’s job; its marathon and it takes many years and we will continue to improve on our system until we are able to get the kind of party that we want to really, really build.”







Asked how Atiku’s exit will affect the fortunes of the party, Abdullahi said “a loss of fortune is in numbers. So, if we are able to see the number of people that followed the former Vice President to his new party that is when we will begin to worry. So, when we see we will know whether we need to worry or not. It is about the number.”