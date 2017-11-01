The resignation of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar from the ruling All Progressives Congress would not damage the party’s chances in the 2019 general election. That is a submission of an APC bigwig Kehinde Olaosebikan, who said Atiku’s popularity in the party had dropped and hence his departure.

He said in a statement that many had expected a torrent of resignations across the country following his exit “but surprisingly, the political space remains silent almost 48 hours after the much hyped resignation.”"Going through the resignation letter, I found out that the Turaki did not exercise enough fortitude. He allowed politics and ambition to take control of him,”Olaosebikan.

"He should have stayed with his avowed position in 2013 that the All Progressives Congress was his last bus stop politically, and leave the rest in the hands of God.”Olaosebikan said the issue of no automatic ticket to President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term was in the best interest of the president, APC and the country as a whole.

"The declaration of no automatic ticket was merely portraying the president as a genuine democrat who believes in due process. "It is in line with strengthening our democracy and our political institutions which we need to do with all seriousness,” he said.