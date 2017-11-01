Select Menu

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Thursday, November 02, 2017


The ad-hoc committee of the House of Representatives investigating the controversy surrounding the Presidential Clinic has ordered the Minister of State for Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, to prepare a report on the clinic.

This is following a recent criticism of the management of the clinic by the first lady, Aisha Buhari.

The House of Representatives had set up a committee to investigate the administrations of President Goodluck Jonathan and the President Muhammadu Buhari government over N11.1 billion State House Clinic budgets between 2015-2017.


Ehanire, while making his submission on Thursday, told lawmakers that whatever has happened in the clinic recently is never a creation of the present administration. "We met the situation on the ground and it was never a creation of this administration” he said.

