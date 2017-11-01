Select Menu

Slider

Politics

Society

Crime

News Headlines

Entertainment

» » Army Uncovers 10 Human Skulls, Ammunitions In Rivers
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Thursday, November 23, 2017 / comment : 0


The Nigerian Army has uncovered cache of arms as well as seven decomposed human skulls after raiding a militant camp in Rivers state.


It was gathered that the raid took place in Omoko, Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni areas of the State.
The spokesman of the 6 Division in Port Harcourt, Colonel Aminu Iliyasu, disclosed this on Tuesday.


He said five men and two women were arrested at the camp. According to him, some of the militants and their leader, Don Wanny, reportedly killed many people in Rivers and Bayelsa.


He said two AK 47 rifles, one General Purpose Machine Gun, 18 AK 47 magazines were recovered from them. Other items recovered were three FN rifle magazines, 39 7.62mm Nato ammunition and 20 9mm ammunition.



The spokesman also listed other items recovered from them to include: 7.62mm ammunition, five Icom and Mag hand-held radios, two 25kg bags of cannabis, nine pairs of military camouflage, 10 human skulls and several bones.
He added that the discoveries were made after a tip-off.

Tagged with:

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2017, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú