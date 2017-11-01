



The Nigerian Army has uncovered cache of arms as well as seven decomposed human skulls after raiding a militant camp in Rivers state.







It was gathered that the raid took place in Omoko, Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni areas of the State.

The spokesman of the 6 Division in Port Harcourt, Colonel Aminu Iliyasu, disclosed this on Tuesday.







He said five men and two women were arrested at the camp. According to him, some of the militants and their leader, Don Wanny, reportedly killed many people in Rivers and Bayelsa.







He said two AK 47 rifles, one General Purpose Machine Gun, 18 AK 47 magazines were recovered from them. Other items recovered were three FN rifle magazines, 39 7.62mm Nato ammunition and 20 9mm ammunition.









The spokesman also listed other items recovered from them to include: 7.62mm ammunition, five Icom and Mag hand-held radios, two 25kg bags of cannabis, nine pairs of military camouflage, 10 human skulls and several bones.

He added that the discoveries were made after a tip-off.