Four unidentified gunmen, suspected to be hired assassins, on Sunday stormed the residence of the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr . Udoh Ekpenyong, in Ikot Oku Usung village, in the Ukanafun Local Government Area of the state, killing his younger sister and two others.

A source from the area told our correspondent that the incident happened around 6 am. The source explained that the gunmen went into the village compound of Ekpenyong and shot dead his younger sister, whose name had yet to be ascertained.

According to the source, a barber and one other person were killed by stray bullets while the gunmen were fleeing the community. "After the gunmen left the commissioner's house, they went to the residence of a former Commissioner of Education, Mr. Matthew Akpan . But they did not find anybody in the compound, so they left” he added.

It was gathered that the hoodlums entered into the community on motorcycles. The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana, confirmed the attack. He added that the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Zubairu Muazu was in the area to forestall further killings.

"Four armed men on motorcycles attacked the house of the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and shot his sister dead. When they were leaving, they started shooting continuously. "In the process, stray bullets killed two other persons. But in the commissioner's compound, only the woman died. We will get to the root of the case” he said.

Meanwhile, a policeman and two others were also killed by some hoodlums in the Ukanafun area of the state. According to Punch, the cop was in a vehicle when he was shot at close range, while a co - passenger, who was also hit by bullets, died as well.

The police spokesperson, Elkana, who confirmed that the incident happened on Friday, said the third victim was killed by a stray bullet. "Going by the circumstances, we believe the officer was their target. Just as the other assailants went to the commissioner’s house, killed the woman and moved out, the hoodlums got into the vehicle the police officer was in and shot him dead.

We have banned the use of motorcycles in the Ukanafun and Etim Ekpo LGAs. These hoodlums have been using motorcycles to carry out criminal activities in the areas and this must stop” he added.





Punch