



Former Minister of State for Defence Musiliu Obanikoro has finally decamped from the Peoples Democratic Party to the ruling All Progressives Congress. Obanikoro, a former governorship candidate of the PDP in Lagos state, left Nigeria’s main opposition party along with some PDP chieftains in the state.





The party bigwigs include a former aide of former president Goodluck Jonathan Modupe Sasore and national officer of the party Jide Damazio and another PDP chieftain Kola Balogun.

Explaining why he left the former ruling party, Obanikoro said the PDP could not offer him the platform for the kind of service he wanted to render, hence, his departure.









"I had joined the PDP a few years ago with the hope that certain things would be done right to enable me make the desired impact. That did not happen” he said. "And now, Asiwaju Tinubu has taken leadership to another level, not only in the state, but at the national level.







"So, my joining the APC is not by accident. It is to return to my people and seek a platform on which I can render service to my people, because leadership is about service and co-ordination of talents to achieve results. "We have looked everywhere, and the only party that offers that platform for service delivery is the APC.







"For me, this is not really a defection; it is a home coming, because in a way, this is my root. I am happy to return to my people; no place like home.”Chairman of the APC in Lagos Henry Ajomale, presenting the APC flag to Obanikoro and the others, said the coming of the former minister meant the opposition was totally dead in Lagos.







"We are happy to receive Obanikoro back in our fold. He was with us when we started the Alliance for Democracy (AD) but he decided to go the other way" he said. "Thank God he has realised his mistake and he is back. We are indeed happy to get back this big fish, along with others. "Obanikoro is an asset and he will no doubt add value to our party" he said.