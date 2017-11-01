Select Menu

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Tuesday, November 28, 2017 / comment : 0


Professor Jerry Gana says the poor performance of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is an indirect campaign for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said this in Kaduna on Monday at a consultative meeting with North-West delegates ahead of the party’s December 9 convention.

According to him, Nigerians are going hungry and eagerly awaiting the return of the PDP in 2019.

Gana, a former member of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT), however, admitted that the former ruling party made mistakes in the past.


He further said the PDP had learned from its mistakes and is ready to make amends in 2019.

