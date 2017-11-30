



T he Economic and Financial Crimes Commission says it has granted an administrative bail to a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim , but has not yet released him because he has failed to meet his bail conditions.

However, Anyim ’ s lawyer , Chief Mike Ozekhome ( SAN ), said the former SGF was being forced to sign property - stripping documents and was still being detained despite meeting the bail conditions.

The Spokesman for the EFCC , Mr . Wilson Uwujaren, according to punch on Friday, said, “He (Anyim ) has been granted bail since Tuesday but he has not met all his bail conditions. When he meets the conditions, he will be released .”

However, Ozekhome (SAN ) , berated the EFCC for refusing to release his client despite meeting all his bail conditions. The senior advocate said the former SGF had also handed his passport over to the anti - graft agency but the agency had refused to release him.

He further revealed that Anyim , who is a former Senate President, had been forced to relinquish some of his properties . In a statement on Friday , Ozekhome said , “The truth is that Anyim is still held in the EFCC custody till this minute , in spite of fulfilling all administrative bail conditions laid out for him, including depositing his passport and being compelled, under duress and undue influence , to sign all manners of self - incriminating and property - stripping documents against his will .

"In spite of these and the clear provisions of sections 35 and 36 of the Nigerian Constitution and the Administration of Criminal Justice Act , the EFCC has bluntly refused to release Anyim to go and attend to his very poor health over which he was receiving treatment before he was forcibly taken away from his home .

"This is calling upon the Attorney - General of the Federation and Minister of Justice to prevail on the EFCC ( and all law enforcement agencies), to respect the rule of law and the constitution they have sworn to protect and defend by promptly ordering Anyim ’s release forthwith , since no charges have been preferred against him and since he has fulfilled all administrative bail conditions.”

Anyim was arrested about nine days ago for allegedly collecting N 520 m from a former National Security Adviser , Col . Sambo Dasuki (retd. ), on the eve of the 2015 presidential election. He also allegedly awarded contracts worth N 13 bn to companies he had interests in.

Apart from allegedly receiving funds from Dasuki , the former SGF was accused of false assets declaration and using proxies and companies in which he had interest to corner contracts from the ecological fund.













Punch