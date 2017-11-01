Just a few hours to ‎today’s governorship election in Anambra State, the police have averted what could have been a major disaster in Onitsha, the commercial city of the State.





According to reports, around 12.30 pm, two high caliber improvised explosive devices (IED’s) were discovered near Onitsha North Police Station.





A distress call was made to men of the Nigerian Police Anti-bomb squad who swiftly responded and cordoned off the entire area.





The IEDs were ‎successfully demobilized and removed by men of the Anti-Bomb squad under the Supervision of Deputy Inspector General of Police, Joshak Habila.





DIG Habila could not be reached as of the time this report was filed. The incident has heightened tension in Anambra State, ahead of tomorrow’s election.







