



With the state and the nation awaiting an INEC announcement, chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Victor Oye, has said the incumbent, Willie Obiano, will win. He said he is basing the prediction on results so far collated in polling stations across the state and followed closely in his situation room.





He said,“I have a situation room here in my house, and from the results collated so far from the various polling units across the state, we have won. "I already said it before in a press interview that after listening to INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu during the stakeholders meeting that I was sure he would conduct a credible election







"What I am saying is that nothing short of the results collated from units would be accepted. It is not possible for them to declare a contrary result. "I am confident that we have already won this election.”