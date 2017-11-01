Select Menu

Slider

Politics

Society

Crime

News Headlines

Entertainment

» » Anambra Guber Poll: See What Is Happening Now Across 21 LGAs In Anambra [PHOTOS]
«
Next
This is the most recent post.
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Saturday, November 18, 2017 / comment : 0


The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced the distribution of materials in the Registration Area Centres (RAC) across the 21 local government areas of Anambra.

In Awka South Local Government, the distribution commenced at Ogbugbankwasa ward 2 registration area at 7.43 a.m.

The Presiding Officer, Philomena Mkesa, said that INEC would reach the polling units in the area by 8 a.m to commence accreditation.

No fewer than 2,158,171 electorate would vote in today’s governorship election with 36 political parties fielding candidates.

The four major gladiators in the election are the All Progressive Grand Alliance’s Willie Obiano, who is the incumbent governors and the All Progressives Congress’s Tony Nwoye.

Tagged with:

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
This is the most recent post.
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2017, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú