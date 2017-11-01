



Igbo socio-political group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has warned the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) to steer clear of the Anambra governorship election.



Recall that the now outlawed group had threatened to disrupt the November 18 poll over perceived marginalisation of the Southeast.



President of the group, Chief Nnia Nwodo, gave the warning in Enugu. He said they were satisfied “with the resolve of the people of Anambra state and all the political parties in the state to turn out for the elections.”





According to him, those calling for the boycott of the election do not wish Anambra well. "It is not for the interest of Anambra people for you to tell them not to go and vote because if they do not vote there will be anarchy because the constitution does not conceive any other thing to do than a state of emergency,” he pointed out.







"It was criminal for anyone to say don’t come out to vote, if you come out to vote you will die; that is incitement, attempt to kill, attempt to murder and when the security operatives come against them they will say its Operation Python Dance.”