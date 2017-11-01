



The people of Anambra will go to the polls today to elect a new Governor who will pilot the affairs of the State in the next four years. Thirty - seven candidates including the incumbent Governor Chief Willie Obiano who is seeking re-election are in the race.

A statement by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, says that accreditation of eligible voters will commence by eight o’clock in the morning, while voting is expected to end by two o’clock in the afternoon.

According to the Statement human and vehicular movements will be restricted throughout the election period.

To ensure adequate protection of lives and property during and after the election more than twenty-one thousand security personnel including the police and army have been deployed to the State.

It would be recalled that the last gubernatorial election was conducted in the State on Saturday November 16th 2013.













Meanwhile, here are six major contenders vying for the office of Governor in Anambra state.





These candidates include Mr Willie Obiano, the incumbent governor, with his deputy Nkemakonam Okeke, vying under the flag of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).





Also on the list are Mr Oseloka Obaze of the PDP, with Chidi Onyemelukwe, a woman, as his running mate.





It also has Mr Tony Nwoye of the APC, with Dozie Arinze, a woman, as his running mate.





Others on the list are Nwezi Amechi and his running mate Okeke Njideka, a woman, for All Grand Alliance Party (AGAP).





Oby Okafor and her running mate Onyekwuluje Uzoma as candidate for Advanced Congress of Democrats (ACD) also made the list.





Former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka, is also carrying the flag of United Progressive Party (UPP), with Okeke Ogbonnaya as his running mate.