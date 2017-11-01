



Following the forthcoming gubernatorial election that is due to hold in Anambra state on the 18 th of November 2017, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has recommended alternative routes for commuters to travel by so as not to disrupt the electoral process as movements will be restricted on the election date.

In a statement issued by the Corps Public Education Officer of FRSC, Bisi Kazeem, he listed the alternative routes to travel by as follows: Abuja axis: Abuja-Lokoja-Otukpa-Obollo Afor-Nsukka-9 th Mile-Enugu; Enugu-Four Corner-Udi-Okigwe-Owerri.

The Lagos axis has three routes which are as follows: Lagos-Ore-Benin-Warri-Patani-Port Harcourt; Port Harcourt-Aba-Ikot Ekpene; Port Harcourt-Elele-Owerri-Okigwe-Enugu.

He noted that the alternative routes became a necessity as the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, says it is better to ply alternative routes rather than been caught in any untoward situation that could prolong motorists journeys.

In his words, “there will always be travellers on the road, and it is the responsibility of the Corps to ensure all motorists arrive their destination safely. This makes the need to publicise the alternative routes through all available media outlets imperative.

He noted that the Corps Marshal is assuring road users that operatives of the Corps will be out to guide commuters and other motorists along the designated routes where the need arises.