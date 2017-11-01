



Fomer governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ifeanyi Ubah, has formally dumped the party for the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).





The Capital oil boss disclosed this in a statement he personally signed and released on Saturday.





Ubah revealed that he is throwing his weight behind Governor Willie Obiano in the forthcoming Anambra governorship election. He said his decision was influenced by “unfair and callous treatment meted out” on him by the PDP over the years.







Ubah said,“Unfortunately, having spent most of my political life working assiduously for the PDP and in consideration of the unfair and callous treatment meted out on me despite my several pleas to the party hierarchy, I have decided to call it a day with the PDP.







"The political backstabbing has left a sour taste in my mouth and I have come to the conclusion that my service to the PDP is the price I have to pay if I am to succeed in my quest to serve my people. At this juncture, I have left the battle for the Lord.”







He added, “Based on this and my conscience, in truth, before God and man, I have made up my mind and resolved to join and support the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). My political journey which started from APGA has taken me to two other political parties, Labour Party and then PDP.







"I am extremely glad to be back to where I belong. I want to assure party faithfuls that I have returned to add immense value to the party and grow the party with the experience I have gathered over the years in politics.”