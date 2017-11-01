



The Lagos state government on Saturday said the forthcoming Y2017 Lagos Street Carnival would project the dynamic culture and hospitality of the people of the state.





Speaking at a press conference, the acting Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Hon. Adepimbe Akinsola stated that the carnival, which was formerly known as Lagos Street Party, has been rebranded and repackaged to serve a much wider purpose beyond a party.







She described the event as part of the commitment of the state government to use entertainment as a springboard to drive development and market the state to domestic and foreign investors who will contribute meaningfully towards making Lagos a smart city.







According to her,“Besides entertainment and fun making, the carnival will offer upcoming artists and tradesmen an opportunity to exhibit their skills and market their products which fit into the agenda of the administration".





The acting Commissioner encouraged Lagosians and visitors to take the huge opportunity to promote the hospitality of the state in a secure environment.





She said that the carnival will not exclude any category of people, as many exciting activities to thrill the people will be offered. While assuring the people of adequate security during the event, Hon. Adebimpe also said arrangements have been made for the management of traffic on the designated routes.







She further disclosed that the event, slated for 3 December, 2017 along the stretch of Oba Akran Road, Ikeja, is largely private sector-driven as more private organisations are sharing in the vision of empowering the people and promoting tourism through initiatives like this.







The carnival will be the lead in a series of programmes billed for year-end in Lagos state. The carnival would feature activities like carnival procession, outdoor games, and a concert with over 700 revellers in colourful costumes in a street procession.





Speaking in the same vein, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Steve Ayorinde, described the event as one that will display the inherent candour of the abundant creativity and beauty in the state.







He explained that the culture, food and lifestyle of Lagos people could better be felt and experienced by promoting ideas that encourage people to showcase their creativity, adding that the reform was born out of the need to design the carnival to draw parallel with international carnivals across the world.