Select Menu

Slider

Politics

Society

Crime

News Headlines

Entertainment

» » » Amaechi's Security Details Allegedly Attack Governor Wike's Convoy (Photos)
«
Next
This is the most recent post.
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Saturday, November 11, 2017 / comment : 0


Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike on Saturday escaped assassination as Special Anti-robbery Squad Operatives and soldiers of the Nigerian Army in the motorcade of the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi  attacked his convoy.

The governor who was on project inspection was attacked at Nwanja Junction  on Trans-Amadi Road.

The SARs Personnel and Soldiers in the Minister's convoy  hit down the Governor's Escort Rider and attacked the policemen  in the pilot car.

Mr Debewari , Aide -De- Camp, to the Minister of Transportation,  Rotimi Amaechi, supervised the attack, which included damage of cameras held by journalists .

Also part of the attack, was the Commander of Rivers SARS, Mr Akin Fakorede who received  the Minister of Transportation at the Port Harcourt International Airport  and accompanied on his trip.

After the attack, the Rivers State Governor continued  with his  inspection  of Projects.

Governor Wike was not harmed, despite  the attack.

The Minister of Transportation had over 50 SARS Personnel , Soldiers and Mobile Policemen in his motorcade.

Simeon Nwakaudu,
Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.

Tagged with:

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
This is the most recent post.
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2017, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú