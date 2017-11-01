Former Delta State Governor, James Ibori, has said Nigerians are “shedding Crocodile tears” over the death of former Vice President Alex Ekwueme. Ibori said this in a statement by signed his spokesman, Tony Eluemunor The former Governor said the country refused to allow Ekwueme rescue it.





“Though His Excellency, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, GCON, was a great leader, a national father-figure, a stabilizing factor in Nigerian politics, I Chief James Onanefe Ibori can never stop asking “what if!” Ibori said.





“It is ironic that the nation that betrayed this man’s effort to rescue it from political and economic morass will, now that he is dead, begin to shed crocodile tears.





“Even those who betrayed the very effort to make Ekwueme President, may begin to, hypocritically, of course, bewail the fact that Ekwueme or the Igboman or woman, never ruled Nigeria.









“Ekwueme was an extraordinary polyvalent scholar who earned multiple degrees in Architecture, urban planning, sociology, history, philosophy and law from several universities. He was a gifted architect whose professional legacies dot various Nigerian cities.





“In politics, he was both gentlemanly and fatherly, introducing mildness even when the others had embraced roughness and irascibility. “If only we had allowed Ekwueme to rule Nigeria, what example would he have set? Now, we will never know…and Nigeria is the ultimate loser.



