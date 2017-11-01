



Second Republic Vice - President, Dr . Alex Ekwueme, was on Sunday morning flown abroad for medical treatment.









Ekwueme has been hospitalised for about three weeks at Memphys Hospital of Neurosurgery , Enugu , and it was learnt that doctors advised that he should not be moved abroad until his condition improves.











A white air ambulance, with registration number N 605 AJ, which flew the elder statesman out of the country, departed the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, around 8:30 am.











The air ambulance was waiting on the tarmac when Ekwueme was brought to the airport in a National Orthopaedic Hospital, Enugu , SUV ambulance.











The destination of the flight was not clear as of the time of filing this report as sources in the Ekwueme family did not disclose the hospital , and in which country, the former Vice -President would be receiving treatment.











Sources at Memphys Hospital also refused to provide the information. It was learnt that the air ambulance, which conveyed Ekwueme on the journey arrived at the airport on Saturday night.











Some family members accompanied the former Vice President on the medical trip, while others, who were at the airport to bid him farewell, left when the aircraft took off.











It would be recalled that Ekwueme was rushed to the hospital after collapsing at his residence in the Independence Layout area of Enugu on October 28.









It was learnt that the elder statesman was in coma at the time he was admitted to the hospital.











Ekwueme, who celebrated his 85 th birthday on October 10, is said to be suffering from a chest infection, according to a statement released by his family. President Muhammadu Buhari reportedly approved the Octogenarian's treatment in an undisclosed foreign hospital.











