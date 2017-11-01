Multi-Platinum international Artiste, Akon arrived Lagos yesterday to host the 2017 All Africa Music Awards scheduled for Sunday, 12th of November, 2012 at the Eko Hotels and Suites by 4PM. The artiste felt immediately at home in the host city as fans gathered to catch a glimpse of stardom while the executive producer of AFRIMA, Mike Dada and some members of the international committee of AFRIMA welcomed him to Nigeria.

The Senegalese born American superstar was announced as the host alongside Cameroonian-French entertainment broadcaster, Sophy Aiida by the international Committee of AFRIMA and the African Union Commission on Monday, 30th October 2017.

Akon is a 360 entertainer; a singer, songwriter, record producer and actor, he is the number 1 selling artiste for master ringtones in the world. Akon has won five Grammy awards for his A-list hit albums. The Konvict, and Kon Live Republic Music guru is also a business man and philanthropist who is passionate about his continent. Akon is ranked 5th Most Powerful Celebrity in Forbes’s Africa list of 40, he provides electricity for 15 countries through his Lights Africa Project, and supports underprivileged African youngsters through his Konfidence Initiative.

Music Legend, Salif Keita amongst other artistes had also arrived Lagos for the AFRIMA 2017 Awards ceremony. Superstars, Bussine (Gabon), Young Paris (DRC),Ewube (Cameroon), Nsoki (Angola), Locko(Cameroon) from Central Africa. From Eastern Africa region, Feza (Tanzania), Bebe Cool (Uganda), Vanessa Mdee (Tanzania), Wayna Wondowoseen (Ethiopia), Eddy Kenzo (Uganda), Henok and Mehari Brothers (Ethiopia), Juliana Kanyomozi (Uganda), Octopizzo (Kenya) have arrived. Other artistes are Amanda Black (South Africa), Babes Wodumo (South Africa), Rue (Zimbabwe), Sally Boss Madam (Namibia), Emtee (South Africa), Nasty C (South Africa) Nduduzo Makhathini (South Africa), Tay Grin (Malawi) from Southern Africa Region. Ibitssam Tiskat (Morocco) represented Northern Africa Region. Becca (Ghana), Oumou Sangare (Mali), Kandia Kora (Guinea), Dark Surburb (Ghana), Viviane Chidid (Senegal), Zeynab (Benin), Soul bangs (Guinea), Neza (Rwanda), Degg J Force (Guinea), Toofan (Togo), R2Bees (Ghana), Mi Casa (Ghana) from Western Africa Region,

Host country artistes; Nigerian artistes, Aramide, Seyi Shay , Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade from Nigeria, Adekunle Gold, Simi, Wande Coal, Niniola, and Timaya are going to sharing the stage with their African counterparts.

The AFRIMA 2017 main awards ceremony will take place after the Red Carpet session where the crème of the creative industry, music lovers and diplomatic and government personalities will make their presence grand at the AFRIMA 2017 Red Carpet. Tickets for the AFRIMA Main awards ceremony are available on www.afrima.org, ariyatickets.com, nairabox.com and at Eko Hotels AND Suites,venue of the event.