



The Nigeria-Morocco Businesswomen Summit has made the wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, her Global Grant Patron in recognition of her commitment to uplifting the living standard of women and children.



She was decorated during the maiden edition of the Nigeria-Morocco Businesswomen Summit in Marrakech, Morocco on Wednesday 15th November, 2017



A statement issued on Sunday by Suleiman Haruna, Director of Information to Wife of the President, said Mrs Buhari was represented at the event by Mrs Gimbiya Dogara, wife of the Speaker of the House of Representatives.



In her acceptance speech, Mrs Buhari said her passion for improving the lives of women and children is the reason she organizes medical outreach programmes, skill acquisition sessions, women empowerment programmes as well as advocacy for the rights of women and the girl child.



These initiatives, according to her, are the contributions she is making to ensure that the future of women and children is assured; and that was why she named her pet project Future Assured.



Mrs Buhari while speaking at the summit, said it provides an opportunity for businesswomen from the two countries to take advantage of opportunities. She enjoined women to support each other and add to the economic development of their countries.