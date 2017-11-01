Mugabe

Robert Mugabe resigned his Position as Zimbabwe’s President on Tuesday and the African Union has welcomed the development.





The current chairperson of the AU and the President of Guinea, Alpha Conde who hailed Mugabe as “a great fighter” said he should have left office for a while before now.





"It is a shame that he is leaving through the back door and that he is forsaken by the parliament" Conde said according to the BBC. He added that the presidential election in Zimbabwe should be held in 2018 and that the African Union will offer all its support to the country.







Mugabe resigned Tuesday afternoon, a week after the military intervened in the country’s politics and truncated the former president’s attempt to install his wife as the next president. He ruled for 37 years, coming to power immediately after the country gained independence in 1980.



