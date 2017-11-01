The All Africa Music Awards is set to reward the best of African artistes from the continent. This has led to a massive voting campaigns by nominated artistes of different countries who rely on the love from music lovers at home and in diaspora to win the 23.9 Carat plaited gold AFRIMA trophy.





The AFRIMA 2017 main awards ceremony is scheduled to hold on 12th November 2017 at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos by 4PM. The nominated artistes are pulling up their sleeves to slug it out with their regional and continental music contemporaries and legends at the event.



Southern African female nominess have some scores to settle at the 2017 AFRIMA Awards. Amanda Black and Babes Woduno started a fresh beef at the South Africa Music Awards23, when Amanda Black beat Babes Woduno to SA’s Best Female Artiste of the Year awards 2017. She might get her rep back if she sweeps all contestants to win the Best Female Artiste in Southern Africa at AFRIMA 2017. Old rivalries in SA might rear its head at the Awards as AKA gets nominated in the same category as Nasty C and Emtee. Other stars battling for recognition and rep are SA Jah Prayzah, Legend Jazzist, Hugh Masekela, and Nduduzo Makhatini.



The Cameroonians divas claim to run the show in the Central Africa region, as five nominated music divas bring to battle their different musical styles to win the 23.9 carat gold award. The Gabonese Popstar, Bussine and the Angolan pop queen, Nsoki is in the game to burst their bubble and win the award for their home countries. Meanwhile the King of Central Africa will emerge when Angola’s star RnB Sensation, Anselmo Ralph and Hip Hop star, Big Nelo while charges against DRC Makossa star, Fally Ipupa and RnB International Ke Black and Pop Star, Maitre Gims and the Cameroonians Pop artistes, Jovi and romantic RnB singer, Mr Locko.



Four Tanzanian divas are gunning for the awards for the Eastern region, Vanessa Mdee, who won the 2014 AFRIMA awards in the same Best Female Artiste in Eastern Africa category. She is pitched against Tanzanian love singers Feza, Lady Jaydee, and Nandy. Uganda’s Juliana Kanyomozi is a music big fish who will clash Kenya’s Victoria Kimani despite her West African and East African base. The singer and TV celeb, Chess Nthussi is also nominated alongside Ethiopian Grammy nominee, Wayna Wondwossen.





The rest is up against Diamond Platnumz who might add another AFRIMA award to his shelf this year? The multiple AFRIMA winner is up against his fellow Tanzanian arch rival, Ali Kiba. The Kenyan DJ and Pop star, Mura KE, and Hip Hop star, Octopizzo are also going to challenge the Tanzanian. Other stars in this category are Kibrom Birhane, Sinishaw Legesse and Henok & Mehari Brothers from Ethiopia and Uganda’s Eddy Kenzo.

West Africa boasts of a huge media presence, crisp videos and ecletic sounds. The Nigerian music divas on the list, Aramide, Seyi Shay, Tiwa Savage, and Yemi Alade will contend with Ghanaian pop-star, Becca, Malian Grammy Award winner, Oumo Sangare and Senegalese Pop-singer, Viviane Chidid, to prove which star has the most dynamic voice to win the gold trophy. Nigerian Arch-rivals, Wizkid and Davido may have yet another face-off at AFRIMA. Other stars ready to upturn the game are Cote D’ivoire’s DJ Arafat, Guinea’s MHD, Nigeria’s Mr Eazi, Runtown, Teckno and YCEE.

The Female and Male music stars from Northern Africa may have the advantage of votes from their rave ratings on Youtube. These northern artistes trump their regional counterparts with popularity as huge as Algerian singer, Cheba Maria’s 4 million views to French Montana’s 487million views.

The awards ceremony is a world-class event that hold annually with live performances from star-studded artistes and television broadcast to 84 countries around the world. Tickets can be purchased on the AFRIMA website, nairabox.com, and ariyatickets.com.