|Actress, Omotola
Iconic Nigerian actress, and married mother of four, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, has advised Banky W and Adesua Etomi to keep their marriage off social media.
The actress took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, to admonish the newly-wed who are currently in Cape Town, South Africa ahead of their white wedding.
She wrote:
“Dear Banky and Adesua,
“After Capetown, everyone leaves…it’s just you two.
“My darlings if possible, stay off social media a bit.
“Communicate continuously, Preserve your friendship not just your love.
“Even as you two have now become one, don’t forget to respect your individuality.
“We love you and are rooting for your special Love,” she wrote.
