Actress, Omotola

Iconic Nigerian actress, and married mother of four, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, has advised Banky W and Adesua Etomi to keep their marriage off social media.





The actress took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, to admonish the newly-wed who are currently in Cape Town, South Africa ahead of their white wedding.





She wrote:

“Dear Banky and Adesua,





“After Capetown, everyone leaves…it’s just you two.





“My darlings if possible, stay off social media a bit.





“Communicate continuously, Preserve your friendship not just your love.





“Even as you two have now become one, don’t forget to respect your individuality.



