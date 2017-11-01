Eyinnaya Abaribe

Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe (PDP-Abia Central) has applied for damages against the Nigerian army for the psychological trauma he has gone through following actions of the army he said led to Kanu’s disappearance. Abaribe is urging Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja to compel the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai to pay him N10million.





In a fresh motion filed by his counsel, Chukwuma-Machukwu Ume (SAN) before the court, Abaribe accused Buratai of frustrating his role as a surety for the bail granted to Kanu by the court. When Abaribe earlier filed a motion seeking to be discharged as Kanu’s surety, the trial judge ruled on October 17 that the senator could not withdraw his surety-ship until Kanu was produced before the court.





He said he opted to be Kanu’s surety out of “patriotic consideration of assisting the judicial process to defuse the tension already generated in the polity.” While Abaribe was present in court on Monday, Kanu, who is being prosecuted alongside others on charges bordering on treasonable felony, was absent for the second time after the alleged invasion of his home in Abia state by soldiers on September 14.



