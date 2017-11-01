



Lawmaker representing Abia South Senatorial District, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, has described the 2018 Appropriation Bill presented to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari, as fictitious.





The debate on the 2018 budget proposal started on a dramatic note at the plenary on Tuesday when the first speaker, Abaribe dismissed the 2018 budget proposal as fictitious.





The Majority Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan, however, retorted by raising a point of order to fault Abaribe for describing a bill presented by President Muhammadu Buhari as fictitious Lawan urged the lawmaker to withdraw the word fictitious and use another word that was parliamentary and acceptable.







Withdrawing the word, Abaribe, however, insisted on his position, saying, "I am just quoting the Senate Leader from his speech, which said in the 2018 budget was designed to consolidate on the achievements of the 2016 and 2017 budgets. What was done in 2017 when less than 15 percent of that budget was released. Nothing was done and that was why I called it (2018 budget proposal ) fictitious".











Punch