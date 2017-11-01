An 86-year-old woman has been arrested by the police in the US state of Philadelphia for an attempted robbery after she pointed a gun at a bank teller and demanded $400.

According to reports, the woman, Emily Coakley, who uses a walker, had been to the same bank a day earlier. She was said to have counted her money after returning home and believed she had been short-changed by $400.

So on Tuesday afternoon, she grabbed a gun and her walker and went back to collect the money, according to police sources. Police officers quickly moved in to make the arrest, Fox 29 reported.

The elderly woman was then handcuffed and escorted out of the bank with her walker.

Coakley was charged with aggravated assault, robbery, terroristic threats and related offenses, according to police, and was released on her own recognizance.

"That’s crazy. It’s mind blowing" one bank customer told Fox 29. "That’s pretty unusual. I never heard of a bank robber that age and armed" John McDonald said as he walked outside the bank.

Fox 29 reported that FBI agents examined the woman’s .38 caliber revolver and found that the gun was not loaded, but she was carrying bullets with her.