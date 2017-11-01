Nigeria's Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun has revealed that over 800,000 companies in the country, including government contractors, have never paid any taxes.





In a statement from her office, she also said that only 14 million Nigerians, out of an economically active base of 70 million, paid taxes. Of the 14 million, more than 95% were salary earners in the formal sector, but only 241 people paid personal income taxes amounting to about $65,500 (£50,000) in 2016, Ms Adeosun said.



