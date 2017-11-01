



The police in Niger state has arrested a 65-year-old father of three, Patrick Kalu, for sexually molesting a 15-year-old boy whom he brought into his house a year ago with the promise of getting him a job.





The state police spokesperson, Abigail Unaeze, told journalists that the suspect who was arrested during the act, lured the unsuspecting victim from Karimo area of Abuja.





Speaking to newsmen, Kalu who hails from Ohafia in Abia state and has three children from his late wife, admitted having canal knowledge of the teenage boy, saying it was the hand work of the devil. The police say he would be charged to court soon.