Select Menu

Slider

Politics

Society

Crime

News Headlines

Entertainment

» » 65yr Old Father Of Three Arrested For Sexually Molesting 15yr Old boy
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Sunday, November 12, 2017 / comment : 0


The police in Niger state has arrested a 65-year-old father of three, Patrick Kalu, for sexually molesting a 15-year-old boy whom he brought into his house a year ago with the promise of getting him a job.

The state police spokesperson, Abigail Unaeze, told journalists that the suspect who was arrested during the act, lured the unsuspecting victim from Karimo area of Abuja.

Speaking to newsmen, Kalu who hails from Ohafia in Abia state and has three children from his late wife, admitted having canal knowledge of the teenage boy, saying it was the hand work of the devil. The police say he would be charged to court soon.

Tagged with:

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2017, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú