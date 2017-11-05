



Five persons died and 53 others were seriously injured on Thursday in a fatal accident at Kara bridge along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.



According to reports, about six vehicles were involved in the accident and a number of people were injured.



The Lagos State Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, Hyginus Omeje, who confirmed the accident, said three of the victims died on the spot while two later died in the hospital.



The General Manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Adesina Tiamiyu, also confirmed the incident.





Tiamiyu said the LASEMA received a distress call at about 3:08am concerning a tanker fire accident which resulted in multiple accidents with fatalities.



He said investigations carried out at the scene of the incident revealed that a tanker laden with 33,000 litres of diesel rammed into a stationary truck carrying brewery products.



The accident led to a gridlock on the highway as motorists on both sides of the roads were stuck for hours while others were taking alternative routes to their destinations.





However, officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), as well as men of the Nigeria Police and the Nigerian Army were on ground to manage the situation while debris of the vehicles have since been cleared from the road.