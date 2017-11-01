Scene

43yr old father, Mallam Musa Mohammed, has been arrested by the Rights Protection Agency in Niger State for setting ablaze his 15yr old son, Bello.





The Director General of the agency, Mrs. Mairam Kolo, disclosed this in a recent interview. She said the incident occurred around Polytechnic Road, Bida, in the Bida Local Government Area of the state.





Kolo explained that Musa tied his son up and siphoned petrol from his motorcycle, poured it on him and set the boy on fire because of his alleged frequent quarrels with his elder brother.





According to Kolo, the quick intervention of neighbours helped to save the boy from being burnt to death.





"During questioning, the father confessed that his action was as a result of the behaviour of the boy, saying he was always quarreling with his elder brother, while he was also rude to him (the father)





"He said he was tired of the boy's bad behaviour and had warned him several times to stop fighting with his elder brother, but he refused to take to warning" Kolo said.





She added that the accused would be charged to court under Section 25 of the Child Rights Law and sections 299 and 348 of the Penal Code Law.





She said the victim was receiving treatment at the Umaru Ndayako General Hospital, Bida.





Earlier, the father admitted to have poured petrol on his son and set him ablaze. However, he pleaded with the agency for leniency, saying he committed the offence out of anger.