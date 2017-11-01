A 35yr old man, who was said to be unconscious and on admission at the Federal Medical Centre, Keffi, Nasarawa State, Mr. Bala Wammayi, has been declared missing.





It was learnt that the man had taken a locally- produced gin known as Ogogoro before he became unconscious and was rushed to the hospital.





The disappearance of the man, who is an indigene of Adamawa State, has generated tension between the family of the victim and the management of the hospital, it was also learnt.





According to a source who spoke on condition of anonymity, Wammayi was sighted by other patients as he walked out of the hospital by himself.





When contacted, Medical Director of the hospital, Dr . Joshua Giyan, directed Journalists to the Head of Clinical Services, Dr . Luka Samuel, for further enquiries as he was out of town at the time.





Samuel, who confirmed the incident, said that investigation into the matter was ongoing and that findings would be made public as soon as possible.





He said,“We have taken measures to get to the root of the matter. We are not relenting in our efforts and we will even go to his village to try to find his whereabouts”





Wammayi's family, while accusing the hospital of negligence, said he had gone missing within the period that his wife left him to buy some drugs.









When contacted, the Public Relations Officer, Nasarawa State Police Command, Idirisu Kennedy, said he was not aware of the incident and that the case had yet to be officially reported to the police.







