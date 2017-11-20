Stalwart of the All Progressives Congress in Anambra state Tobby Anumaka has urged the Igbo to vote President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019, should he seek reelection.





Anumaka believes by voting for Buhari in 2019, the Igbo would have brightened their chances of producing a Nigerian President of Igbo extraction in 2023.





According to him, the Anambra Governorship election showed that the Igbo have accepted the ruling APC. Anumaka said the defection of Emeka Ojukwu to the APC was in the best interest of the Igbo.





"I assure you that Igbo will see the importance of Emeka’s decision in 2019 because it will be the time Igbo will decide if they want to produce president of Igbo extraction or not,” the APC chieftain said .





"What it means is that if Buhari is re-elected in 2019, the coast will be clear for Igbo to lay claim to the presidency because other geo-political zones must have taken their turn.”





