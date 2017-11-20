A youth group, Nigeria Youth Coalition (NYC), has called on former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar to return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2019 general election.

The Southwest chapter of the group made the appeal, urging Atiku to reunite with Nigeria’s main opposition party before its December 9 National Convention.

Believing in the capacity of the 70-year-old politician to lead Nigeria, the youths urged Atiku to seek the support of his former boss Olusegun Obasanjo in his drive to become Nigeria’s president.

Atiku was vice-president during Obasanjo’s reign from 1999 to 2007. "We want the former vice-president to return to the PDP as soon as possible so that he can participate in the December convention.

He should be part of the PDP rebirth. This will avail him a better chance to compete during the party’s primary, ahead of the 2019,” the group said in a statement.

"We are ready to mobilise Nigerian youths in support of Atiku, come 2019 elections. Nigerian youths are confident that only the former vice-president is competent and experienced enough to lead Nigeria to economic prosperity.”