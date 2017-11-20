



Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state says President Muhammadu Buhari will not get an automatic ticket from the All Progressives Congress (APC) if he decides to seek reelection in 2019.







There are speculations that Buhari will in 2019 seek the mandate of electorates for another term in office.







And while speaking with State House Correspondents on Thursday after he met with the Nigerian leader, the Imo state governor said the APC will not condone imposition of candidates.









Okorocha, who is the Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, further said all APC aspirants must pass through the democratic process.











"He has every right and qualification to re-contest, there is nothing wrong at all. But, we don't allow imposition of candidates. It must be democratically done,” he said.











“If President Buhari will lead the ship in 2019, it must be democratically done, and I said, democratically done, transparently (done) to the amazement of the whole world, the way we do our things in APC and people will be happy.”









Okorocha revealed that Buhari will visit some South East states soon, and added that such will provide an opportunity to let the people know that the APC is the best option for them.