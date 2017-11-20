



Former Governor of Abia state Orji Uzor Kalu says President Muhammadu Buhari has done well and deserves a second term should he seek reelection.









According to the stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Buhari is way ahead of other potential candidates from the North.











He noted that it was due to the charisma of the President that he (Kalu) joined the APC, stressing that there is no reason why he can’t re-contest in 2019.













"We have not gotten to that stage, but I am convinced and I am sure that the President would run. I am not thinking of any other northern candidate other than Buhari; it was because of him that I joined the APC because of my personal relationship with him" he said.











"There is no reason he should not contest again. If tomorrow, he says he will not run; there are other capable people like me. I have the capacity to change this economy and modernise it to meet the 21st century dream.”











When asked if he would run for the Presidency in the future, he said he was qualified to lead the country but believes the North should complete its eight-year tenure.













"I have all it takes to contest for president, but I do not think it is the right thing to do now. Equity and justice demand that the north should be allowed to complete eight-year tenure, then the South-east would have their turn,” Kalu said.









Sun