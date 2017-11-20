The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has refuted speculations that it has endorsed the presidential ambition of Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state.





According to a statement by CAN on Thursday, the report being circulated that it has endorsed Fayose is false and misleading.





"It is not in the organisation’s character to endorse politicians but to pray to God to choose the right leaders for the country,” the statement noted.





"It has come to our notice that it is in the media that our secretariat wrote a letter endorsing the candidature of Governor Peter Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State for President come 2019.





“This is a farce and should be completely disregarded by all and sundry. CAN, as we all know, is the umbrella body of all Christians in Nigeria; so, how on earth can the organisation come out to support or endorse the candidature of anyone?



"What we do as a body is to pray to God to choose leaders that will do His will and bring comfort to His people through good governance and counsel where necessary. We don't endorse candidates, we have never done that and we do not intend to start that now.”

