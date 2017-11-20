



President Muhammadu Buhari is not interested in getting an automatic ticket to re-contest in 2019, former governor of Abia state Orji Uzor Kalu says. He on Saturday in the wake of comment credited to national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu who said the party had no automatic ticket for the president.



"Buhari himself is not even looking for automatic ticket" the former governor told journalists on Saturday at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos. He said the Buhari he knows would prefer a level playing field for all aspirants.



"He is a man that is very fair and free in what he does” Kalu added. "And his feeling is that if any candidate is willing to contest against him, he should come out. "So President Buhari is also feeling that an automatic ticket for him is not right.



"He believes that the political space should be opened up for other people who also want to contest and he wants an open primary elections to take place.

Kalu further said he would back the president should he indicate interest to run for a second term.



He said,“I have said it times without number that the president needs to consolidate on his achievements because he is very popular. "He is still the only person carrying 15 million votes in his back despite his tenure being besieged by illness. "So the president genuinely deserves a second tenure".